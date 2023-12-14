More Cantaloupe Recalled in Canada in Deadly Salmonella Outbreak

by

More cantaloupe recalled in Canada in the deadly Salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in that country and in the United States. At least 230 people are sick in the United States, and 129 are sick in Canada. Five people in Canada have died, and three people who lived in Minnesota and Oregon in the United States have died.

Many recalls have been issued for Malichita and Rudy cantaloupes in both countries. Some people may have frozen the fruit for later use, which may explain why the outbreak continues to grow even though the fruit is no longer available for purchase in stores.

This new recall is for cantaloupe and products made with cantaloupe that were sold at Loblaw banner stores in Canada. You can see the long list of recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site, along with product sizes, UPC numbers, and product codes.

The recalled products include cubed cantaloupe, cantaloupe halves, whole cantaloupe, cantaloupe spears, fruit salad, fruit snack tray, mixed melon, party size fruit tray, platter with fruit and grapes, small fru9ti platter with tip, and tri-pack fruit tray, among others. The best before dates range from October to November 2023.

Please look at this list carefully to see if you purchased these items. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.