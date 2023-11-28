List of Recalled Salmonella Cantaloupe Products

by

The number of products containing cantaloupe recalled in the wake of the deadly Salmonella outbreak is large and growing. So we decided to collect them all in one place so you have an easy way to identify if you have any of these items in your home.

The recalled products include:

On November 9, 2023, Sofia Produce, doing business as Trufresh, recalled Malichita cantaloupe that were imported from Mexico. The fruit was sold in these states: Arizona, California. Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida. The cantaloupe have a sticker with the number 4050.

On November 14, 2023, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company recalled all fresh cut cantaloupe products made with the Malichita product. Some of the recalled products include Fruit Mix Kit, Melon Variety Pack, Fruit Medley Cup, and Cantaloupe Chunks. These items were sold in Oklahoma. No illness are reported linked to these products.

On November 15, 2023, Trufresh expanded their recall to include more order numbers of fresh cantaloupe. They were sold in Arizona, California. Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida.

On November 22, 2023, Crown Jewels Produce recalled Malichita / Z Famrs label of whole cantaloupes in relation to the outbreak. They were sold between October 31, 2023 and November 9, 2023.

On November 22, 2o23, Trufresh expanded their recall again to include all Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupe. They were sold in these states: Arizona, California. Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida.

Also on November 22, 2023, CF Dallas recalled Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac fresh cut fruit products made with the recalled Trufresh cantaloupe. They were sold in these states: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana and include Seasonal Blend, Fruit Blend, and Melon Mix, among others. No illnesses are reported linked to these products.

On November 24, 2023, Pacific Trellis Fruit recalled Malhicita cantaloupes. They were sold between October 18, 2023 and October 26, 2023 in these states: California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported to this company.

On November 27, 2023, Kwik Trip recalled products made with these recalled cantaloupes. They were sold in these stores and states: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota. No illnesses have been reported in this recall.

If you bought any of these recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these fruit products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for a week. Those symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pan and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.