Now 52 Kids Sick with Wanabana Applesauce Lead Poisoning Wanabana

There are now 52 kids sick with Wanabana Applesauce lead poisoning, according to the FDA. That is an increase of 18 more cases in the last five days. And the government says that recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree is still on the shelves at several Dollar Tree stores in “multiple states.” This product should not be for sale and consumers should not buy this product.

As of November 22, 2023, there are 52 reports of adverse events submitted to the FDA that are potentially linked to this recalled product. And the FDA says there are still incoming adverse event reports.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), California (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Georgia (2) Iowa (1), Illinois (2), Kentucky (2), Louisiana (4), Massachusetts (2), Maryland (3), Michigan (3), Missouri (1), North Carolina (5), Nebraska (1), New Hampshire (1). New Mexico (1), New York (7), Ohio (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Texas (3) Virginia (1), and Washington (3). The children are less than one year old to four years old. Adverse event report dates range from October 17, 2023 to November 20, 2023.

The FDA is working with Dollar Tree to make sure a recall is effective. Remember that this product is potentially contaminated with lead, a heavy metal, which is very harmful to health. Children are more susceptible to serious complications from this type of poisoning because their bodies and brains are still developing.

Lead poisoning can have acute and long term symptoms. Some children will not show any symptoms at all, but in the short term, symptoms can include headache, abdominal pain, colic, anemia, and vomiting. Long term exposure to lead can lead to symptoms of irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or prickling/burning, constipation, weight loss, difficulty concentrating, muscular weakness, and tremor. And long term exposure to lead can cause lowered IQ and learning disabilities. There is no safe level of lead exposure.

The WanaBana product has been recalled, along with some lots of Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce. These products were manufactured in Ecuador.

If you purchased any o f these products, there are special instructions to properly discard it. Carefully open the pouch and empty the contents into a trash can. Then discard the packaging separately This will prevent others from salvaging the recalled product from the garbage. Carefully clean up any spills, and wash your hands thoroughly.

The FDA is still investigating to determine the point of contamination, and whether more products are contaminated. If your child ate these products, talk to your pediatrician about getting them tested for lead poisoning.