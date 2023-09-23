Outbreak at Wedding Held at Gardens on Q in Holdrege, Nebraska

by

An alleged outbreak at a wedding held at the Gardens on Q venue in Holdrege, Nebraska has sickened an unnamed number of guests, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service and the Two Rivers Public Health Department. That venue address is 74192 Q Road in Holdrege. Public health officials are asking that anyone who attended that wedding reception fill out a survey even if they didn’t get sick to help them solve this outbreak.

There is no information about the number of people potentially sickened, the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether anyone has been hospitalized. The survey simply said that there are “potential cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who attended a wedding reception at Gardens on Q.”

The survey asks people to check boxes if they ate the ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, queso cheese, salsa, sour cream, olives, jalapeños, chips, cake pop, cookies, popcorn, or another food item at the reception. It asks how many tacos were consumed, if any beverages consumed were made with ice, or if guests used any of the bathrooms. The survey also asks if anyone who was sick experienced abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea the week of the reception.

If you attended that wedding and did get sick with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Gardens on Q outbreak. Even if you recover completely from your illness, there are long term complications that can occur after infections caused by certain pathogens, including endocarditis, high blood pressure, reactive arthritis, and irritable bowel syndrome.