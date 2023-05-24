Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Sickens Six in Washington State

by

Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough has likely sickened at least six people in Washington state. The Washington State Department of Health says that the outbreak is likely linked to eating raw cookie dough. The two types of cookie dough are from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza that were purchased from multiple locations in the state. These illnesses are part of a larger Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 18 people in six states.

The patients live in these six counties in the state: Clark (1), King (1), Lincoln (1), Pierce (1), Spokane (1), and Whatcom (1). One person has been hospitalized because they are so ill. The patient age range is from 15 to 54 years. The investigation is ongoing, but four of the six patients said they ate raw take and bake cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s before they got sick.

This product is meant to be cooked before consumption; all raw cookie dough is unsafe to eat unless it is made with heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs. However, officials do not know which ingredient in the cookie dough is the source of the contamination.

No recall has been issued, but officials are urging consumers to check their freezers and refrigerators to see if they have these products. If you do, throw them away, and clean your freezer or refrigerator thoroughly. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items. And wash and sanitize utensils and surfaces that may have come into contact with these products.

If you have eaten these products and have been ill with the symptoms of salmonellosis, which include fever, chills, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak.