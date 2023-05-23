Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 18

by

A Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 18 people in six states and and has hospitalized two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Two types of Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough are involved in this outbreak: Chocolate chip cookie dough and S’mores bar dough. Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling those two types of cookie dough.

The case count by state is: California (1), Idaho (4), Missouri (1), Oregon (4), Utah (2) and Washington (6). Illness onset dates range from February 27, 2023 to May 2, 2023. The patient age range is from 14 to 68. Of 14 people who gave information to investigators, two have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 14%.

Public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of the 14 people interviewed, 12 said they ate food from Papa Murphy’s. Nine people ate Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough, and one person ate baked cookies made with Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick person’s isolates are closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

No recall has been issued, but the CDC is advising people to check their refrigerators and freezers for these raw doughs. If you have any, throw them away immediately. And never eat raw cookie dough, since it can contain ingredients, such as flour and eggs, that can be contaminated with pathogens.

If you have eaten these doughs and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella outbreak.