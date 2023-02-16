Public Health Alert for Aprons Sun-dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken

by

A public health alert has been issued for Aprons Sun-dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken with Lemon Garlic Potatoes meal because the packages may be missing a label that includes the list of ingredients and cooking instructions. Stuffed chicken products need very specific cooking instructions and must be cooked to 165°F for food safety. And the raw, ready to cook chicken entree products contain soy and milk, two of the major food allergens, that may not be declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

The raw products were produced on February 3, 2023. The recalled item is 12 ounce plastic wrapped metal containers containing Aprons Ready to Cook Meal for One Sun-Dried Tomato & Cheese Stuffed Chicken with Lemon-Garlic Potatoes. The use by date on the label is 02/15/2023.

This product has the establishment number P-48176″ stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to Publix distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received due to the consumption of this product. The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that a printer did not place the bottom label which has the ingredient list and cooking instructions, on the product packaging.

While this product is no longer available for purchase, which is why a recall was not requested, FSIS is concerned that this product could be in consumers’ home freezers. If you did buy this product, do not prepare or eat it. You can throw the Aprons Sun-dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken with Lemon Garlic Potatoes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.