New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak With Unknown Source

by

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak with an unknown source has been announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are at least 11 people who live in 10 states who are ill. Ten of those patients have been hospitalized.

A specific food item has not been identified in this outbreak, but the CDC is announcing it because they are concerned that several illnesses have been reported recently.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Michigan (2), Missouri (1), New York (1), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (1), and Washington (1). This list is current as of February 14, 2023. The samples of ill persons, however, have been collected from July 3, 2018 to January 31, 2023, so this outbreak has probably been going on for years.

The patient age range is from 47 to 88 years, with a median age of 73. Of ten people who gave information to investigators, all ten have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of patients in this outbreak is likely higher than reported, simply because some sick people do not go to a doctor and are not tested. This outbreak may grow, because it can take up to a month from the time a person gets sick until they are tested and the result is reported.

The PulseNet system was used to find people who are part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically, which suggests that people who are part of this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

The CDC has warned people who are in the high risk category for serious illness from this type of infection to avoid certain foods, including deli foods, soft cheeses, enoki mushrooms, undercooked meats and poultry, raw milk products, and raw sprouts.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. you may be part of this new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.