Raw Farm Recalls Raw Milk and Cream For Salmonella in CA

by

Raw Farm recalls raw milk and cream for Salmonella contamination in California. These products are linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least nine people in San Diego County and seven people in Orange County.

All fluid raw whole milk and raw heavy cream are included in this recall. The recalling firm is Raw Farm LLC of Fresno, California. The best by dates for these products range from 10/11/2023 to 11/6/2023. They were sold in California.

The recalled products include Raw Whole Milk in a gallon container (128 ounce). The item number is 1000 and the barcode is 835204006004. Also recalled is Raw Whole Milk in half gallon (64 ounce) containers. The item number for that size is 1005 and the barcode stamped on the product is 835204000095 .

Raw Whole Milk in quart containers (32 ounce) is also included in this recall. The item number for that product is 1010 and the barcode is 835204000019. Finally, Raw Heavy Cream, in 16 ounce containers, is recalled. The item number for that product is 3050, and the barcode printed on the label is 835204000132.

Raw milk and cream have not been pasteurized, which is heating these products to a temperature high enough to kill pathogens, which can include Brucella, E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes. Health experts recommend that people not consume raw milk, especially those who are at high risk for serious complications from these infections, including the very young, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

If you purchased any of these products, do not drink them and don’t use them in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the milk away or return it to the dairy. If you pour the milk down the sink, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.