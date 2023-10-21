Raw Farm Milk Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Nine in California

by

A Raw Farm milk Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least nine people in San Diego County, California, according to the County of San Diego health officials. The illnesses are linked to unpasteurized milk products produced by Raw Farm LLC, which is located in Fresno, California.

The outbreak began in late September 2023. The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is urging anyone who may have recently purchased Raw Farm LLC raw milk or products made from raw milk to throw it away.

The patient age range is from one to 41 years old. All consumed Raw Farm LLC raw milk or milk products the week before they got sick. Three of the nine patients have been hospitalized because they are so sick. All of those hospitalized are children.

Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of the County’s Epidemiology & Immunization Services Branch said in a statement, “The County recommends that people who have products from this company in their homes dispose of them immediately. It’s also important for anyone sick to seek medical care. People who are ill, and those that live with them, should wash their hands frequently to avoid contaminating surfaces and foods that could spread the disease.’

Salmonella bacteria are spread through contaminated food and drink, and also can be spread person-to-person. Raw milk has not gone through the pasteurization process that kills harmful pathogens that can contaminate the milk.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in raw milk lawsuits, said, “We hope that this outbreak does not grow now that the public has been informed. Please discard any milk products you may have purchased from this farm.”

The press release states, “Pasteurization is the only effective method for eliminating most harmful germs in raw milk or milk products and does not significantly change dairy’s nutritional value.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against the consumption of raw milk and its products. People who are most at risk for serious complications from food poisoning are especially vulnerable to unpasteurized milk. Those groups include pregnant women, the very young, the elderly, and anyone with a chronic illness such as diabetes, or a compromised immune system.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen and can last up to a week. People usually suffer from a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term complications from this infection, even after recovery, can include endocarditis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you consumed raw milk or raw milk products from Raw Farm LLC in Fresno, California and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Raw Farm milk Salmonella outbreak.