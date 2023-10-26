Raw Farm Salmonella Outbreak Spreads to Orange County

by

The Raw Farm Salmonella outbreak that has sickened nine people in San Diego County has now sickened seven people in Orange County, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Those sickened consumed raw milk from that dairy. Raw Farm LLC, which is located in Fresno, has recalled their raw milk and raw cream products.

All of the patients got sick within the last month. The patient age range is from one to 20 years. Orange County Health Care Agency is investigating this outbreak with the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Food and Agriculture. They are also contacting stores in the county where these products may be sold to make sure they are not available for purchase.

Raw milk is an unpasteurized dairy product that has not gone through the pasteurization process that kills pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli, Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Brucella. The problem is that a cow’s udders are close to the anus, and cows pass these pathogens through their feces. In pasteurization, the milk is heated to 161°F for 15 seconds, then is rapidly cooled.

Pasteurization does not significantly change the nutrition of dairy products. The CDC, FDA, and the American Academy of Pediatricians all recommend that people not consume raw milk and raw milk products.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection begin 12 to 72 hours after eating food or drinking milk that is contaminated with the pathogen. It may take up to six days to manifest. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Even after full recovery, patients can develop long term complications from this infection, including endocarditis (inflammation of the heart), high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you consumed any Raw Farm unpasteurized milk or cream products and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Raw Farm Salmonella outbreak.