In the Revolution Listeria outbreak, how are greens contaminated? The outbreak, which was just announced by the FDA in a recall notice, is linked to Revolution Farms brand lettuces and salad mixes. The multi-state outbreak has not been mentioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so we don’t know how many people are sick, the patent age range, or illness onset dates.

Listeria gets onto lettuces, other leafy greens, and vegetables and fruits in a variety of ways. The pathogen occurs naturally in soil and water, so the plants could be contaminated in the field. Some animals can carry the bacteria and not get sick. If they poop on plants in the field, the pathogen can easily grab onto the plant and grow. Animal manure used as fertilizer can also be contaminated. And contaminated agricultural water that is used to irrigate crops can deposit pathogens on the lettuce.

Once a plant is contaminated, when it reaches the processing center, through cleaning steps and other manipulation, the bacteria can easily spread through machinery, contaminating a whole batch of lettuce or salad mixes. And when it’s introduced into a facility, especially one that is kept cold, and is moist because of water use, Listeria monocytogenes becomes established.

That pathogen can protect itself through biofilms, and can resist most cleaning methods. Listeria can linger in a plant for years, on the floors, in drains, and on equipment.

In the Revolution Listeria outbreak, several recalls have been issued. We’ve made a list of secondary recalls of Revolution Farms products and items made with those greens, so you can stay informed as this situation develops. The recalled products include romaine lettuce, which has a problematic history with outbreaks, as well as kale, Bibb, and green lettuces.

Symptoms of listeriosis, which is the serious form of the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea.