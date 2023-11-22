Salmonella Newport Outbreak on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

by

There is a new Salmonella Newport outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. It joins the Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak linked to cantaloupe, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to peaches, plums, and nectarines, and the elevated lead poisoning cases linked to recalled WanaBana fruit purees. There are also two mystery E. coli outbreaks, and the Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to recalled Gills onions.

For the new Salmonella Newport outbreak, 40 people are ill. Traceback has been initiated. We do not know where the 40 patients live, illness onset dates, the patient age range, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

For the Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak linked to recalled cantaloupe, there are 43 people sick in 15 states. Seventeen people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. Several recalls have been issued for whole cantaloupe, prepared cantaloupe, and fruit salads made with cantaloupe.

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled HMC Farms peaches, plums, and nectarines has sickened 11 people in seven states. All patients have been hospitalized. One person who lived in California has died. Several recalls have been issued in relation to that outbreak too.

The unsolved E. coli O103 outbreak remains a mystery. There are 12 people sick in that outbreak. Just traceback has been initiated in the FDA investigation.

The lead poisonings potentially linked to WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree have increased to 52 cases in 25 states. The patients are all children from less than one to four years old. Recalls have been issued for the WanaBana product as well as some lots of Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce pouches and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce pouches.

Another mystery E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has sickened at least 37 people. In this outbreak, just traceback has been initiated by the FDA. There are no other details available.

Finally, the Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to recalled Gills onions and several other varieties of diced vegetable products has sickened at least 73 people in 22 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized. That investigation has not been updated since October 24, 2023.