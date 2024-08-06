Diamond Shruumz Outbreak Has Sickened 78 Patients

by

The Diamond Shruumz outbreak has sickened at least 78 patients, according to the FDA. That is an increase of four more patients since the last update was issued on July 23, 2024. Forty of those patients have been hospitalized. Sixty five of those patients have sought medical care. And there are two potentially associated deaths that are under investigation.

The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Florida (1), Georgia (7), Indiana (6), Iowa (5), Kentucky (5), Maryland (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (2), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (5), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (5), Texas (1), Virginia (5), Washington (2), and Unknown State (1). The last illness onset date was July 27, 2024.

The FDA has published a list of store names and locations known to have sold these products after the FDA received numerous reports of retailers continuing to sell them. Please look at that list carefully.

Some of the symptoms that patients have been experiencing include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rate, hypertension, hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

None of these products should be available for purchase. But if you did buy some, do not consume them. You can throw the Diamond Shruumz items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you are concerned about any physical effects, see your doctor.