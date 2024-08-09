E. coli Outbreak Associated With Wonder Coffee Bar in Seattle

by

An E. coli O121 outbreak associated with the Wonder Coffee and Sports Bar in Seattle has been reported by Public Health – Seattle & King County. There are two people who are sick. The investigation is ongoing.

That facility is located at 1800 South Jackson Street East in Seattle. The illness onset date range is from July 12 to July 16, 2024. The patients ate at the Wonder Coffee and Sports Bar on July 10, 2024.

Based on information collected by public health officials, both people likely got sick after eating food from that facility. Both patients ate food that could have made them sick, including raw or undercooked beef, or other foods that may have been contaminated by raw or undercooked beef. Officials think the beef is the likely source of the pathogen, but are not sure. No workers at that sports bar have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection.

Environmental Health investigators visited the bar and identified potential risk factors, including poor handwashing facilities, improperly cleaned food processing equipment, and improper separation of raw and ready to eat foods.

Investigators provided education about preventing the spread of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria, including proper handwashing, and making sure that staff know to stay home when they are sick with symptoms of a STEC infection. The restaurant was reinspected on July 29, 2024 to make sure that the facility was in compliance with food laws. The current inspection rating is okay.

The two patients were tested and were positive for the same strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121. If you have visited that sports bar and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, see your doctor.