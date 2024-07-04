FDA Weighs in on Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the cucumber Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 449 people in 31 states and the District of Columbia. The CDC and FDA combined what were originally two separate outbreaks into one as they shared similarities, including the demographics of patients, when and where the illnesses occurred, and the foods they ate before they got sick.

The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arkansas (1), Connecticut (7), Delaware (2), Florida (52), Georgia (33), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Iowa (4), Kentucky (17), Maine (3), Maryland (13), Massachusetts (11), Michigan (9), Minnesota (9), Missouri (3), Nevada (1), New Jersey (19), New York (57), North Carolina (22), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (60), Rhode Island (7), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (20), Texas (2), Vermont (1), Virginia (43), Washington (1), Wisconsin (2), and the District of Columbia (1). The patient age range is from less than one year to 94. And the number of hospitalizations is 125.

The FDA conducted an inspection at Bedner Growers that supplies Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. Samples were collected and the results indicated that Salmonella Braenderup was found in untreated canal water that was used by the company. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in the water is a match to the strain of Salmonella Braenderup that is causing some of these illnesses.

Additional Salmonella serotypes were found in the water and soil samples collected at Bedner Growers. The CDC and FDA are investigating to see if these strains have caused human illness.

Bedner Growers supplied cucumbers two multiple points of service where patients reported purchasing or eating cucumbers. The traceback is continuing.

As of July 1, 2024, 449 people are infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup. Of those illnesses, 215 people are sick with the newly added Salmonella Braenderup.

The harvesting season is over and these cucumbers are no longer on the market. But people may have used the cucumbers in recipes that have been frozen. Those foods are not safe to eat so should be discarded.

If you ate cucumbers and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this cucumber Salmonella outbreak.