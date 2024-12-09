Fresh Creative Foods Recalls Beef Gyro Sandwich Meal Kits

by

Fresh Creative Foods is recalling Beef Gyro Sandwich Meal Kits because they were made with recalled cucumbers from Baloian Farms, which were recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. There is a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled SunFed cucumbers that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states.

The recall notice for the whole Baloian caucumbers states, “Baloian initiated this recall after learning from SunFed Produce, LLC, that its supplier of American cucumbers, ‘Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,’ may be associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 and November 15, 2024.”

The cucumbers were used to make the tzatziki sauce that is included in the kit. The recalled product is Fresh Creative Foods Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal kits that are packaged in a clear plastic clamshell cases. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0-13454-38313-1. The use by dates range from 12/24/2024 to 1/6/2025. These kits were sold to Sam’s Club warehouses nationwide.

Fresh Creative Foods is no longer using cucumbers from that supplier. Please check to see if you purchased these meal kits. If you did, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these kits, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.