LongHorn Steakhouse Shigella Outbreak in IL Sickens 68 People

The LongHorn Steakhouse shigella outbreak in Illinois has sickened at least 68 people, according to a news release issued by the St. Clair COunty Health Department in Belleville, Illinois. That restaurant is located at 6115 North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

As of October 11, 2024, this case count is correct. There are 24 patients with positive Shigella lab reports, and an additional 44 people who are reporting illnesses consistent with a Shigella infection after eating at that restaurant. The patient age range is from 12 to 80 years. Nine of those patents have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The restaurant closed voluntarily on October 2, 2024 and the owners been fully cooperating with the health department in this investigation.

Environmental assessments of the restaurant have been performed by public health officials. Corrective actions and guidance have been provided. Staff was trained on safe food handling practices and proper handwashing protocols. Professional environmental cleaning services have been provided.

Test results from patrons and staff are still coming in so this outbreak may continue to grow. Staff are required to have two negative tests for shigella at least 24 hours apart before they can return to work. An alert has also been issued to local physicians about this outbreak.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of shigellosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this LongHorn Steakhouse shigella outbreak.