by

There are more illnesses reported on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table. In total, there are five active investigations into outbreaks.

For the Salmonella Irumu outbreak that is linked to a not yet identified product, the case count has increased from 26 to 29. The FDA has launched a traceback investigation in this outbreak.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses linked to a not yet identified product, the case count has increased from 80 to 87. Again, the FDA has only started traceback, and not inspected any facilities, has not collected samples, and has not tested any samples.

For the outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz chocolates, gummies, and cones, the case count remains the same at 69 sick. There are 36 people hospitalized, and one death has been reported, although the government is not sure if that death was because of these products. Several compounds have been found in the candies, including Muscimol, a compound from the Amanita mushroom, which is classified as a toxic substance. However, the government has not decided exactly what has made people so sick.

The Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup outbreak linked to recalled organic bulk cucumbers has not changed. There are at least 449 people sick in 31 states and the District of Columbia. There are 125 people who have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Braenderup was found in untreated canal water that was used by Bedner Growers in Florida.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened two people has not been solved and the numbers have not hanged. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples.