Now 69 Sick in Diamond Shruumz Outbreak, with 36 Hospitalized

by

There are now 69 sick in Diamond Shruumz outbreak, with 36 of those patients hospitalized, according to the FDA. There is one potential death associated with these products. The last illness onset date was July 15, 2024.

The case count by state is Alabama (3), Arizona (6), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Georgia (6), Indiana (6), Iowa (5), Kentucky (5), Maryland (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (1), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (5), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (4), Texas (1), Virginia (3), Washington (2), and Unknown State (1).

Prophet Premium Blends recalled all flavors off these products on June 28, 2024, including Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones, and gummies. They contain Muscimol, a chemical found in some mushrooms that could be the cause of some of the symptoms reported.

The FDA and state partners have been testing these products and found the presence of these compounds:

Diamond Shruumz Dark Chocolate Bar 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin) desmethoxyyangonin dihydrokavain kavain

Diamond Shruumz Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin)



People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

If you purchased these products, do not consume them. The FDA has found that some of these products are still for sale at the retail level. It is illegal to sell products that have been officially recalled. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have been ill, see your doctor.