New Grower Added to Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

A new grower has been added to the cucumber Salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). FDA’s laboratory and traceback data, along with epidemiological information, has found that cucumbers from Bedner Growers of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Thomas Produce Company of Boca Raton, Florida, are the likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak. But those growers do not account for all illnesses.

Thomas Produce Company supplied cucumbers to multiple points of service where patents reported eating cucumbers. An onsite inspection was conducted at Thomas Produce Company. Salmonella Braenderup was detected in samples of canal water used by Thomas Produce company, and whole genome sequencing found that it is a match to the outbreak strain.

More serotypes of Salmonella were found in both soil and water samples that were collected at both Bedner Growers and Thomas Produce Company. The Cdc and FDA are trying to determine whether other positive samples from Thomas Produce Company match historical clinical isolates.

The cucumber growing season and harvesting season is over. There is no produce from these farms in the marketplace and likely no ongoing risk to the public.

The case count remains the same at 449 sick in 31 states and the District of Columbia, and 125 people hospitalized. Those numbers are accurate as of July 2, 2024. The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arkansas (1), Connecticut (7), Delaware (2), Florida (52), Georgia (33), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Iowa (4), Kentucky (17), Maine (3), Maryland (13), Massachusetts (11), Michigan (9), Minnesota (9), Missouri (3), Nevada (1), New Jersey (19), New York (57), North Carolina (22), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (60), Rhode Island (7), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (20), Texas (2), Vermont (1), Virginia (43), Washington (1), Wisconsin (2), and the District of Columbia (1). The patient age range is from less than one year to 94. And the number of hospitalizations is 125.

If you have eaten cucumbers and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this cucumber Salmonella outbreak.