There is a possible shigella outbreak at Elks Lodge in Eureka, California according to the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. There are three confirmed cases and five suspected cases that are associated with a dinner that took place at the Lodge on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The notice said that Shigella illnesses are “on the rise” in the county since at least six people have tested positive for the infection since August. The first cluster of three patients was identified in late August, but no connection between those people could be confirmed. The two clusters do not appear to be connected.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Candy Stockton said, “We are receiving additional reports of people with GI symptoms who were also at that event and are working to follow up with each of these individuals. While it is possible that there may be other sources involved, it is highly likely that there was community spread at this event. Based on this, we are taking steps to notify anyone who was at the event of the importance of preventing additional spread if they become ill.”

Shigella bacteria are found in stool. This pathogen is very contagious. The illness is spread by eating food or drinking liquids contaminated by an infected person, or when a person touches a contaminated surface and then touches their mouth.

Symptoms of a shigella infection, which typically appear one to two days after infection, including a fever, abdominal cramps and pain, diarrhea that may be bloody, vomiting and tenesmus, or the painful sensation of needing to pass stools even when bowels are empty. While most people typically recover completely from this infection, some may develop a bloodstream infection, seizures, kidney failure, or arthritis.

If you attended that event at the Elks Lodge and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this possible shigella outbreak at Elks Lodge. Then, stay home from work or school, do not share food, and do not swim or go into a hot tub until you have completely recovered.