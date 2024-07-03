by

There are 48 people sick in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak according to the FDA, an increase of nine more patients since the last update on June 26, 2024. Twenty seven of those patients have been hospitalized. And one patient has died, although the government is investigating to see if this death is related to the consumption of the recalled products.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arizona (6), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Indiana (5), Iowa (3), Kentucky (3), Maryland (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (1), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (1), and Tennessee (2). Forty-six of the 48 people have reported seeking medical care; Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. There is one potentially associated death under investigation. The last illness onset date was July 1, 2024.

The recalled products related to these illnesses include Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Micro Dose and Mega Dose Extreme Gummies. These products have been recalled.

Symptoms that these patients have been experiencing include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

An FDA investigation found muscimol, a compound found in the Amanita mushroom, in these products. Muscimol could be the cause of the symptoms in this outbreak because it is classified as an acute toxic compound.

If you purchased any of those recalled Diamond Shruumz products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Diamond Shruumz outbreak.