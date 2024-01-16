Victor Pet Food Salmonella Outbreak Ends With Seven Sick

by

The Victor Pet Food Salmonella outbreak has ended with at least seven people sick in seven states, according to the CDC. One person was hospitalized. Several types and brands of dog and cat food were recalled in relation to this outbreak.

The recalled pet foods were Mid America Pet Food, all dog and cat food with best by dates before 10/31/2024 and multiple bag sizes including: 5 pounds, 15 pounds, 16 pounds, 30 pounds, 40 pounds, and 50 pounds. Also recalled was Victor Hi-Pro Plus dog food in 5 pound bags with lot code 1000016385 and best by date 4/30/2024 Also recalled was Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula in 5 pound, 15 pound, and 40 pound bags. The best by date for those products is 6/12/2024 and the lot numbers are 1000016890, 1000016891, and 1000016892.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Florida (1), Hawaii (1), Kentucky (1), Minnesota (1), and Oklahoma (1). Most of the patients (86%) are one year old or younger, and the remaining patient is under the age of 65. Illness onset dates range from January 14, 2023 to August 19, 2023. One patient was hospitalized.

Most of the patients in this outbreak were infants, probably because they crawl around on floors and grass. Pets infected with Salmonella will excrete it in their feces, which can then contaminate everything in their environment.

Please check to see if you have any of these recalled pet foods in your home. They have a long shelf life. If you do, throw them away, then clean any containers that held the food, along with utensils and bowls, with soap and water.

If your pet has been ill with symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, see your veterinarian. Some pets can be infected and may not show any symptoms at all. It may be a good idea to talk to your veterinarian about this issue if your pet ate any of these recalled products.

If your pet did eat these products and anyone in your home has been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. They may be part of this Victor pet food Salmonella outbreak.