Wolverine Ground Beef Linked to Red Cow E. coli Outbreak

Wolverine ground beef is linked to the Red Cow E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in Minnesota, according to the USDA. The ground beef tested positive for the E. coli bacteria and has been recalled. About 167,277 pounds of the product is included in the recall.

The recalled items are Wolverine Packing Company ground beef products. The fresh products have a use by date of 11/14/2024 and the frozen products have a production date of 10/22/24. They were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

These items have the establishment number EST. 2574B that is stamped inside the USDA mark of identification on the product labels. You can see the product list and pictures of product labels ate the USDA web site.

The recalled products include Ground Beef Steakburgers, Ground Beef Patties and Puckies, Ground Beef Value Grind, Angus Steakburgers, and Mini Ground Beef Patties, among others.

FSIS was notified about the illnesses in Minnesota on November 13, 2024, and found the link between the Woldverine ground beef products and the outbreak.

There are now 15 people sick in Minnesota after eating the burgers at either the Red Cow restaurant or the Hen House Eatery in the Twin Cities. We don’t know if more restaurants may be added to the outbreak count.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products are still in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Please check your freezers and refrigerators to see if you have these products. If you do, do not serve them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase.