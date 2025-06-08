August Egg Company Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 79

by

August Egg Company Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 79 people and hospitalized 21, according to the CDC. Those patients live in seven states. A massive recall of 1,700,000 eggs, sold under many brand names, is in effect.

The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (63), Kentucky (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Nevada (4), and Washington (4). The patient age range is from 1 to 90 years. Illness onset dates range from February 24, 2025 to May 17, 2025. Of 61 people who gave information to investigators, 21 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 34%, much higher than the standard 20% hospitalization rate for Salmonella outbreaks.

Of 30 people interviewed, 27, or 90%, said they ate eggs before they got sick. There were illness sub-clusters at two restaurants, which have not been named. Eggs were served at both sub-cluster locations.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick because they decided to have eggs for breakfast. We hope that this outbreak doesn’t grow now that people are informed about the recall.”

Whole genome sequencing performed on patient isolates showed that the samples are closely related genetically. This means that the people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

An inspection was conducted by the FDA at August Egg Company’s processing facility. Some samples tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in the samples are closely related to patient isolate samples.

August Egg company recalled eggs on June 6, 2025. They were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming. Please check your refrigerator to see if you purchased any of these eggs. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the risk of cross-contamination. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you did eat these eggs, especially they were undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this August Egg Company Salmonella outbreak.