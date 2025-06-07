August Egg Company Organic Eggs Salmonella Outbreak

by

A Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak is associated with recalled August Egg Company Organic Eggs, according to information in an FDA recall notice. There is no information about this outbreak posted by the CDC and there is no separate notice from the FDA. The recalling firm is August Egg Company of Hilmar, California.

There are 1,700,000 dozen brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs in this recall, sold under many different brand names. The recall notice states, “This recall is associated with an ongoing outbreak investigation of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses.” The eggs were distributed in the states of Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

We don’t know how many people are sick, where they live, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized. August Egg Company is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “We hope that the FDA and CDC release more information about this outbreak soon. And we hope that consumers learn about this outbreak and protect themselves by discarding these eggs as soon as possible.”

These eggs were sold from February 3, 2025 through May 15, 2025 in California and Nevada. The stores that sold the eggs include Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs. The sell by dates for those eggs ranged from March 4, 2025 to June 4, 2025.

The eggs were also sold from February 3, 2025 through May 6, 2025 at Walmart stores in these states: California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana, and Illinois. The sell by dates range from March 4, 2025 to June 19, 2025.

The eggs have a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 on the carton. The Julian dates range between 32 to 126. The eggs were packed in fiber or plastic cartons, with those codes on one side of the carton. You can see pictures of more of the product labels at the FDA web site.

You can see the long list of recalled eggs, along with the plant number, carton UPC number, and the number of eggs in each carton at the FDA web site. The brands include Clover Organic, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest, Sunnyside, and some loose legs sold in flats.

If you purchased any of the recalled eggs, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them to 160°F first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these eggs, especially if they were cooked over easy or otherwise undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this possible August Egg Company Organic Eggs Salmonella outbreak.