ByHeart Formula Botulism Outbreak Sickens Two More Infants

The ByHeart formula botulism outbreak has sickened two more infants, bringing the total of sick babies to 39, according to the CDC. That is an increase from 37 sick since the last update was issued on November 26, 2025. And one more state is included: Virginia.

The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (5), Idaho (1), Illinois (2), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (2), Maine (1), Michigan (1) Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), New Jersey (1), Oregon (4), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), Texas (8), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). For 38 infants whose age was made available to public health officials, they range in age from 16 to 264 days. Illness onset dates range from August 9 to November 19, 2025 for 38 of these infants. All of the infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection developed by the California Department of Health.

All infants were fed ByHeart Whole Nutrition powdered infant formula. which was sold online and nationwide, including in Guam and Puerto Rico, before they got sick. All of that company’s formula has been recalled. There have been reports that the recalled formula was still for sale in several states as late as November 26, including at multiple Walmart, Target, and Kroger locations, and at one or more Sprouts Organic Market, Safeway, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Smith’s, King Sooper’s, Albertson’s, Whole Foods, Wegman’s, and Publix locations.

All of ByHeart’s formula has been recalled, including all sizes of cans, all lot numbers, and all single serve packets. If you purchased this powdered infant formula, stop using it immediately. You can throw the formula away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you have been feeding your child this formula, monitor their health for the symptoms of infant botulism, which can take a few weeks to appear. If they do seem to be getting sick, see your pediatrician or take them to an emergenecy room immediately.