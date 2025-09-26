Chetak Deep Frozen Beans Salmonella Outbreak Ends

by

The Chetak Deep Frozen Beans Salmonella outbreak has ended with 12 people sick in 11 states according to the CDC. That is an increase of one more patient and one more state, Texas, since the last update about the case count was issued on July 17, 2025.

The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than 1 to 82 years. Illness onset dates range from October 22, 2024 to August 5, 2025. Of nine people who gave information about their health to investigators, four have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 44%, more than double the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Of the 7 people interviewed by public health officials, 6 shopped at Indian (South Asian) grocery stores and consumed Indian cuisines. Four, or 67%, of patients reported eating or likely eating sprouted beans.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates were closely related genetically, indicating that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food.

Samples from Deep Frozen Sprouted Mat and Moong Beans tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing analysis found that the pathogen was the same strain that caused illnesses isn this outbreak.

More recalls were issued relating to this outbreak. Deep Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix was recalled on August 22, 2025. And more products were recalled on September 10, 2025 and September 11, 2025.

Please make sure you don’t have any of these recalled products in your home. If you do, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products within the last week, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.