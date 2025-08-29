Chubby Cattle Salmonella Outbreak May Be Linked to Eggs

by

The Chubby Cattle Salmonella outbreak in California may be linked to the Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak, according to the Los Angeles County of Public Health. However, the news release states that the investigation is at two Chubby Cattle restaurants: one in Little Tokyo and one in Rowland Heights.

Investigators say they have identified a “strong link” between the egg outbreak and the Chubby Cattle outbreak. There are four restaurant sub-clusters in the Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak; the CDC has not identified them yet.

Country Eggs recalled their brown cage free eggs on August 27, 2025. If you purchased those eggs do not eat them. The eggs were sold at the retail level in California and Nevada and were also sold to food service distributors.

The case count in the Country eggs outbreak is: Arizona (1), California (73), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (3), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Illness onset dates range from January 7, 2025 to July 26, 2025. Eighteen people have been hospitalized.

Salmonella infections can cause serious complications in some groups, especially people who have health problems, along with children and the elderly. And even healthy people can develop conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, endocarditis, and high blood pressure after this type of infection.

If you ate eggs at those two Chubby Cattle restaurant locations and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.