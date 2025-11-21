Country Eggs Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 105 Sick

by

The Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak has ended with 105 people sick in 14 states and 19 hospitalizations. That is an increase of 10 more patients and one more hospitalization since the last update was published on August 28, 2025.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (82), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (4), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Illness onset dates range from January 7, 2025 to August 14, 2025. The patient age range is from 1 to 91 years. Of the 82 people who gave information about their health to public officials, 19 have been hospitalized.

Patients were interviewed by public health officials. Of the 42 people interviewed viewed, 38, or 90%, reported eating eggs before they got sick. State health officials found illness clusters at four restaurants. Eggs were served at the four restaurants with illness sub-clusters. FDA conducted traceback on where sick people reporting buying eggs or eating eggs. Country Eggs, LLC was identified as a common supplier.

Whole genome sequencing found that bacteria from patient samples were closely related, which suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food. In addition, environmental samples were collected at the Country Eggs facility. Three samples were positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed that the environmental samples were the same as the patient isolates.

Country Eggs recalled large brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs. The eggs are no longer for sale, since their sell by dates ran through September 18, 2025. The code “CA 7695” is printed on those cartons.

If you ate the recalled eggs and have been ill with the symptoms of a Salmonella infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak.