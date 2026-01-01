Deadly August Egg Salmonella Outbreak Number One of 2025

by

The deadly August Egg Company Salmonella outbreak was the number one outbreak of 2025 with at least 134 people sick in 10 states, 38 hospitalized, and one death. The outbreak was a announced on June 6, 2025 and was declared over on July 10, 2025.

The case count by state is: Arizona (8), California (109), Colorado (2), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Nevada (4), Utah (1), and Washington (4). The patient age range is from 1 to 90 years. Illness onset dates ranged from February 24, 2025 to June 6, 2025. Of the 112 people who gave information about their illness to public health investigators, 38 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 34%, which is much higher than the typical rate of 20% for a Salmonella outbreak. The person who died lived in California. Sick patients who lived in Kentucky, New Jersey, and Washington said they traveled to California and Nevada before they got sick.

The eggs were recalled on June 6, 2025. They are brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs. They have a printed Julian Date between “32” and “126” followed by a plant code number “P-6562” or “CA-5330” on the package. They were sold under the brand names of Clover, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raleys, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest, and Sunnyside. The eggs were sold between February 3, 2025 and May 6, 2025 in these states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

While the eggs are no longer available for purchase, some people may have made recipes using the eggs uncooked and froze them for later use, such as ice cream. Those recipes are not safe to eat, as Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process.

In interviews, patients described what they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 41 people interviewed, 37, or 90%, said they ate eggs. There were illness sub-clusters at multiple restaurants, where eggs were served. Traceback showed that August Egg Company was identified as a common supplier of eggs.

Whole genome sequencing showed that patient isolates were closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food. In addition, the FDA inspected the cage free laying houses used by August Egg Company and collected samples. The samples were positive for the same Salmonella strain in patient isolates.

