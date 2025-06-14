Emek Pistachio Cream Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 4 in MN, NJ

by

An Emek Pistachio Cream Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least four people in the states of Minnesota and New Jersey according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). No recall has been issued.

The patient case count by state is: Minnesota (3) and New Jersey (1). Illness onset dates range from March 10, 2025 to May 19, 2025. One person has been hospitalized. The patient age range is from 16 to 54 years.

All four patients were interviewed by public health officials. All said they ate pistachio cream before getting sick. Three of those four people ate the cream at the same restaurant, which was not named.

Noted Minnesota food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick simply because they ordered a dessert at a restaurant. We hope that this outbreak will not grow further now that a product has been identified.”

Officials conducted whole genome sequencing on patient isolates. Tests showed that they are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food. In addition, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected and tested pistachio cream from the restaurant where patients ate. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in the cream is closely related to patient isolates, confirming the pistachio cream as the source of the outbreak.

Retailers, restaurants, and distributors who bought this product should not sell or serve it to others, and it should not be distributed. Return it to your distributor or throw it away, then clean and sanitize any utensil, container, or surface that may have come into contact with the product.

If you ate this cream and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You m ay be part of this Emek Pistachio Cream Salmonella outbreak.