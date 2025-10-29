FDA Adds More Info to Recalled Twin Sisters Cheeses

by

The FDA has added more information to the recall of Twin Sisters cheeses for possible E. coli O103 contamination. There is an E. coli O103 outbreak linked to these cheeses. One person in Oregon and two people in Washington state are sick. These cheeses are made from raw or unpasteurized milk and are aged for 60 days.

The recalled cheeses remain the same:

Batch Code 250527B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250610B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250618B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250624B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250603F Farmhouse

Batch Code 250616B Farmhouse

Batch Code 250603P Peppercorn

Batch Code 250616M Mustard Seed

But the additional information is that they are 2.5 pound round cheese wheels. They were shipped between July 27, 2025 and October 22 2025 to distributors in Oregon and Washington state. They may have been repackaged or sold as pre-cut unto 1/2 moon shaped pieces with different lot numbers or expiration dates by grocery stores.

The cheese was tested by the FDA and the Washington state Department of Agriculture. Then a third party lab confirmed the presence of E. coli O103 and E. coli STEC in the Farmhouse cheese.

If you purchased any of these Twin Sisters cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.