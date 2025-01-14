FDA: Taylor Farms Safety Issues Yielded Contaminated Onions

by

CBS filed a Freedom of Information Act with the FDA over the deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak linked to Taylor Farms onions. The report states that Taylor Farms safety issues yielded contaminated onions. And the report states that dozens of violations were found by FDA inspectors.. The FDA issued a Form 483, which is only used when inspectors think that conditions exist that could be “injurious to health.”

In that outbreak, at least 104 people were sickened, 34 were hospitalized, and one person died. Four people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. The outbreak, which ended in October 2024, was the sixth largest outbreak of 2024.

The report states that Taylor Farms did not implement their sanitation preventive controls. Pooling water was found on the floors, and Listeria species were found in that water. Lots of equipment in the plant had large amounts of food debris and biofilms, which can protect bacteria and other pathogens from cleaning equipment. The debris and biofilms were observed after “required cleaning procedures.”