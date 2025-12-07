Increase in Campylobacter and STEC in Idaho in Raw Milk Drinkers

by

There is an increase in Campylobacter and STEC infections linked to raw milk in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Since August 1, 2025, at least 23 cases of Campylobacter infections, including six children under the age of 12, along with three cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections, have been reported among raw milk consumers in that state.

No raw milk producer, dairy, or grocery store was named in the outbreak notice. All the notice said was that, “People should be aware of possible health risks before consuming raw, unpasteurized dairy products or providing such products to family members, particularly people who might be at higher risk for illness, including young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised.”

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, or heated for a brief time to kill pathogens such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, Brucella, Listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli. These pathogens can cause serious illness, including paralysis, endocarditis, kidney failure, and death.

Raw milk can be legally sold through many different outlets in Idaho. But the notice stated that there is no requirement to test for bacteria such as Campylobacter or E. coli in the product before the milk is put on the market.

If you recently consumed raw milk and have been ill with the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection or a STEC infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Idaho Campylobacter and STEC outbreak associated with raw milk consumption.