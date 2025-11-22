Possible E. coli Outbreak at the Arizona State Fair Sickens Children

by

A possible E. coli outbreak at the Arizona State Fair has sickened children, according to news reports. The fair, held in Phoenix, in Maricopa County, was open from September 19 to October 26, 2025. Some parents of the sick kids said they visited the petting zoo. A nonprofit group, Parker’s Promise, reported on illnesses on their Facebook page, stating that several children were hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure that is a complication of a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection.

Petting zoos have long been known to be a source of E. coli. Ruminant animals, such as cows, sheep, and goats, carry E. coli in their intestines, but the pathogen does not make the animals sick. The bacteria is excreted in the animal’s feces, which can contaminate the hide and hair, along with objects in their environment, such as hay, gates, and fences. The bacteria can even aerosolize, which means it can be floating in the air.

When a child touches a contaminated object, and then puts his or her fingers in their mouth, they can get very sick. Especially in children under the age of five, hemolytic uremic syndrome can develop from this infection. HUS can be fatal, and can cause seizures and strokes.

Petting zoos should have signs warning parents about the risk of being around these animals. And there should be handwashing stations at the petting zoo entrance.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include severe and painful abdominal cramps, a possible fever and vomiting, and the characteristic bloody diarrhea. Symptoms of an HUS infection include little to no urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, and bleeding from the nose or mouth. These illnesses are medical emergencies and anyone suffering from them should see a doctor immediately.