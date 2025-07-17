Recalled Emek Pistachio Cream Tested For Salmonella Oranienburg

by

Recalled Emek Pistachio Cream sold in store is being tested for possible contamination with Salmonella Oranienburg, the outbreak strain responsible for illnesses in Minnesota and New Jersey, according to the FDA. An outbreak linked to that product that was sold to an served in restaurants has sickened three people in Minnesota and one in New Jersey. The retail product was recalled on July 14, 2025, but officials do not yet know if that product has the same Salmonella serotype as the one that made people sick. The outbreak was announced in mid June, 2025.

The recalled product, Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif, is packaged in 9.7 ounce glass jars with batch number 250401, UPC number 8 69652 10130, and best before date April 1, 2027. It was sold primarily in World Market retail stores in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Lousiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

On May 13, 2025, the FDA issued an advisory for 5 kilogram tubs of Emek Pistachio Cream sold to restaurants. It is manufactured by Emek Dogal Saglik Urunleri Iklim Gida Insaat San Tic Ltd Sti in Turkey and imported into the United States.

If you purchased that pistachio cream, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.