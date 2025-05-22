Secondary Recalls of Bedner Cucumbers For Salmonella

by

Secondary recalls of Bedner cucumbers for possible Salmonella contamination have begun. The FDA updated its outbreak notice today with this information. There is a new Salmonella outbreak linked to Bedner cucumbers that has sickened at least 26 people in 15 states, but no illnesses have been reported in 2025. This recall is because Salmonella was found in the Bedner facility. Nine people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (4), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1), North Carolina (3), New York (1), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 2 to 69 years, and illness onset dates range from April 2, 2025 to April 28, 2025. Seven people were on cruise ships when they ate the contaminated cucumbers.

The cucumbers were distributed by Fresh Start Produce. They were sold in these grocery stores in these forms from April 29, 2025 to May 19, 2025:

Harris Teeter – fresh cucumbers and vegetable trays

Kroger – Yummi Sushi-branded products

PennRose Farms, LLC – 5-pound mesh bags of whole cucumbers

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC – Marinated cucumber salads

The specific states where these cucumbers and items made with cucumbers were not listed in the notice, although the FDA notice did state that the cucumbers were sold nationwide.

If you purchased any of those cucumbers or items made with cucumbers from the stores named above, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure whether or not the cucumbers or items made with cucumbers were from Bedner Farms, ask your grocer. If they can’t provide an answer, don’t eat them. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these cucumbers or cucumber products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.