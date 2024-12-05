by

Secondary SunFed cucumber recalls for possible Salmonella contamination have been accumulating. We have collected them in this spot for easy reference.

The cucumbers in question are linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states. Eighteen patients have been hospitalized.

These recalls are urgent because the products are not heated before they are eaten. Without that kill step, pathogens can easily survive and will make someone sick when the products are eaten.

Secondary SunFed Cucumber Recalls

The original recall, issued on November 28, 2024, was for whole fresh American cucumbers that were grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico. These SunFed cucumbers were sold between October 12, 2024 through November 26, 2024.

On December 2, 2024, Russ Davis Wholesale recalled salads and wraps made with the recalled cucumbers, including Crazy Fresh Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing, Quick & Easy Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing, Crazy Fresh Turkey Havarti Wrap, and Quick & Easy Bacon Avocado Wrap, among others. No illnesses have been linked to these items.

On December 3, 2024, Baloian whole fresh cucumbers were recalled. They were sold in these states: Alaska, California, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, New York, Massachusetts, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. They were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

On December 4, 2024, Marketside fresh cut cucumber slices were recalled. They were sold at Walmart stores in Texas. The recall notice did not mention if there were illnesses reported.

On December 5, 2024, Kroger and King Soopers vegetable products made with the SunFed cucumbers were recalled.The products include Family Co b Salad, Southwest Salad, and Vegetable Ranch Tray, among others. They were sold at Kroger stores in Texas and Colorado. No illnesses are linked to these products.

On December 5, 2024, Snowfruit and Snowfox products made with the recalled cucumbers were recalled. They were sold at Kroger Stores located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado. No illnesses have been linked to these items.

On December 5, 2024, Yummi Sushi recalled sushi products that were sold through Kroger Stores in Texas. No illnesses have been reported in connection to these products. This notice does not have the products or pictures correctly linked yet.