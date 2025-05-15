Three New Outbreaks on FDA’s CORE Investigation Table

by

There are three new outbreaks on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. One is a Salmonella Montevideo outbreak, one is a hepatitis A outbreak, and the other is an E. coli O145:H28 outbreak. There are ten outbreak investigations on the Table. Eight of them are unsolved.

The new Salmonella Montevideo outbreak has sickened at least 17 people. Traceback has been initiated. We don’t know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

The new E. coli O145:H28 outbreak has sickened at least 11 people. In that investigation, traceback has been started.

The new hepatitis A outbreak has sickened at least 5 people. Traceback has been initiated.

The Fresh & Ready Foods Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 10 people in two states: California and Nevada. This outbreak occurred in 2023 and 2024. No illnesses have been reported this year yet, but the company has recalled its ready to eat sandwiches and snacks because the pathogen was found in their facility. The recalled foods were sold under the brand names Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, and Fresh Take Crave Away.

There are two Salmonella Enteritidis outbreaks on the table. One has sickened at least 78 people; traceback has begun. The other has sickened at least 29 people; traceback is the only action the FDA has taken.

The second Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is being jointly investigated by the FDA and the USDA, which means that USDA-regulated products are likely one of the sources of the pathogen. There are 16 people sick in this outbreak. FDA has initiated traceback, has investigated a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

The third Listeria outbreak has sickened at least 30 people. FDA has inspected a facility and collected samples for testing.

The fourth Salmonella outbreak is caused by Salmonella Newport. There are at least 36 people sick. This outbreak has ended but the FDA is still investigating.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes has sickened at least 38 people and has killed 11. Thirty-seven people have been hospitalized. Most live in long term care facilities. The shakes have been recalled. This outbreak investigation has not been updated since February 2025.