Top 10 2025 Outbreaks: Number Eight is Deadly YuShang Listeria

Our top 10 list of 2025 outbreaks continues with the deadly YuShang Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that sickened at least 24 people in nine states and killed three at number eight. Many of the company’s products were recalled. The outbreak ended on March 13, 2025.

The case count by state is: California (14), Georgia (1), Illinois (2), Michigan (1), New Jersey (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Oregon (1), and Tennessee (2). Of 24 people who gave information to public health investigators, 22 were hospitalized. The patient age range was less than 1 to 91. Illness onset dates ranged from October 24, 2021 to January 25, 2025.

Eight illnesses were related to pregnancy. One pregnant women got sick and recovered. Three unrelated infants were also sick. Two recovered, and one infant who lived in California died. In California, a mother and her twins were sick, and both infants died. Listeria was not found in one of the infants, so that baby could not be included in the confirmed cases list. In Tennessee, a mother and her infant were sick, and her infant died.

Whole genome sequencing showed that isolates from patients were closely related genetically, meaning that people likely got sick from eating the same food. On October 21, 2024, FSIS conducted routine testing at the company’s facility which confirmed that the pork snout product was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, and that the pathogen was closely related to bacteria from sick people.

If you purchased any of the recalled YuShang products, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate those products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

