USDA Reveals Unsanitary Conditions in Boar’s Head Facility

The USDA is revealing unsanitary conditions in Boar’s Head facility in a report in the wake of a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that occurred between May and November 2024. The outbreak was linked to liverwurst produced at that facility in Jarratt, Virginia.

FSIS undertook a thorough review of the outbreak to identify contributing factors and evaluate responses in the future. The USDA conducted document reviews and in-person assessments at the Jarratt facility and at all establishments owned and operated under the Boar’s Head Provisions Corporate umbrella. The reviews were for years 2022 through 2024.

FSIs also reviewed its own practices and procedures, given that the conditions in the Jarratt plant were so bad, including sampling programs, inspector training, and oversight of establishments that are under state inspection models, as the Jarratt plant was.

In that outbreak, at least 61 people were sickened. Sixty of those patients were hospitalized, and 10 people died. The median age of those sickened was 78. Isolates from two liverwurst samples made at the Jarratt plant matched the outbreak strain using whole genome sequencing.

The Report

The review found many areas of concern:

There was meat and fat residue from the previous days production on equipment, which can provide a substrate for Listeria monocytogenes two survive and grow and form biofilms, which makes the pathogen resistant to cleaning.

There were multiple instances of condensation in the environment, dripping onto product.

The facility had cracks, holes, and broken flooring that could hold moisture and contribute to the growth f pathogens. There was also rust, beaded condensation, and peeling caulk.

FOIA Act Information

Not included in the report, but uncovered in information obtained by CBS News after they filed a Freedom of Information Report, were more details of appalling conditions.

The report outliness problems including insect infestation, buildup on scales with a mud like substance and an obvious odor, “ample amounts of blood in puddles’ on the floor, a rancid smell in the air, and meat on the floor. Standing water, a risk factor for Listeria monocytogenes growth, was also observed.

Ants and flies were found, and flying insects, named as “7 ladybugs, 1 beetle like insect, and 1 cockroach type insect,” were observed during an inspection that was conducted on June 10, 2024. One inspector found black mold in a corner of the room.

In the Raw Holding Cooler, the floor had green algal growth in the standing water. In the Cure Cooler, three dead insects were found. And in the RTE room, there was a black and pinkish area that appeared to be black mold and mildew around the PVC pipes and rusted out wall screws.

Swabs were taken in the plant and positive Listeria monocytogenes samples were found in Pallet Jacks. Liverwurst collected at the retail level also tested positive for the pathogen.

FSIS Changes

FSIS says that inspectors should be equipped with updated training and tools to recognize and respond to food safety issues. In addition, in depth food safety reviews should be prioritized at ready to eat meal and poultry facilities. Updated protocols for FSA follow-up should also be completed, and establishment review alert criteria should be revised.

Inspectors are now verifying specific Listeria monocytogenes related risk factors at all ready to eat facilities weekly. And FSIS has clarified state and federal requirements for consistent oversight through updated cooperative agreements and instructions.