by

The deadly Salmonella cantaloupe outbreak has ended with 407 sick in 44 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of 105 more patients, 29 more hospitalizations, two more states (Vermont and North Dakota) and two more deaths since the last update was issued on December 15, 2023.

The case count by state is: Alaska (1), Arizona (15), Arkansas (2), California (56), Colorado (11), Connecticut (2), Florida (4), Georgia (8), Illinois (22), Indiana (9), Iowa (12), Kansas (2), Kentucky (10), Maryland (9), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (7), Minnesota (29), Mississippi (1), Missouri (15), Montana (3), Nebraska (7), Nevada (5), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (8), New Mexico (2), New York (14), North Carolina (7), North Dakota (1), Ohio (14), Oklahoma (4), Oregon (8), Pennsylvania (5), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (10), South Dakota (2), Tennessee (7), Texas (30), Utah (12), Vermont (1), Virginia (8), Washington (4), West Virginia (3), Wisconsin (29), and Wyoming (1). The patient age range is from less than one to 100. Illness onset dates range from October 15, 2023 to December 25, 2023.

One hundred fifty eight patients have been hospitalized. The patient age range was from less than one to 100. Six deaths were reported; we know that three of those people lived in Minnesota and one lived in Oregon.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “It’s great that this outbreak is over, but no one should get sick because they ate some fresh fruit. Unfortunately, cantaloupes have been linked to large foodborne illnesses in the past and this may happen again.”

Most people interviewed by public health officials said they ate cantaloupe the week before they got sick. Of the 134 out of 197 people who said they ate cantaloupe, 67 specifically reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe and 40 said they ate whole cantaloupe. Fifty-two patients lived in long term care facilities when their illnesses began. And 44 children who attended day care centers got sick.

Many recalls have been issued in connection with this outbreak. Whole cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and products made with cantaloupe and pineapple were included in the recalls. Please look at that list carefully. If you frozen any of the recalled fresh fruit, or if you aren’t sure, discard it because it may not be safe to eat.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 12 to 72 hours after exposure, but some people may not get sick for another week or two. Most people experience fever, headache, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate any of the recalled products and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Salmonella cantaloupe outbreak.