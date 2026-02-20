FDA Updates Info About Drug Resistant Rosabella Moringa Powder

by

The FDA has updated its information about the distribution of the drug resistant Rosabella Moringa Powder capsules that has caused a Salmonella outbreak in the United States. This dietary supplement is contaminated with extensively drug-resistant bacteria, which means that the infection it causes can be very difficult to treat.

The count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (1), Iowa (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (1).Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from November 7, 2025 through January 8, 2026. The patient age range is from 61 to 78 years.

The new information is that the FDA has discovered this product has been marketed outside of the United States in these countries: Algeria, Anguilla, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Nauru, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe. It was also sold to consumers in the U.S., including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You should throw it away. The capsules were sold online so they can be difficult to return. If you did consume these capsules, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, contact your doctor immediately.