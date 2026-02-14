Drug-Resistant Rosabella Moringa Powder Salmonella Outbreak

by

An extensively drug-resistant Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to Rosabella Moringa Powder has sickened at least seven people in seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many lots of that product have been recalled. This outbreak is not related to the CDC’s other investigation of moringa leaf powder product outbreaks.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (1), Iowa (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (1).Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from November 7, 2025 through January 8, 2026. The patient age range is from 61 to 78 years.

Public health officials have interviewed patients about the products they ate the week before they got sick. Of the three people interviewed, all of them said they consumed Rosabella moringa powder capsules.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates showed that bacteria from their samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from consuming the same product.

The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation and working with state partners to collect product samples to try to find a source of the contamination.

The Salmonella in this outbreak is resistant to ALL first line and alternative antibiotics that are commonly used for the treatment of infections. The bacteria has the NDM-1 gene. This is the first documented outbreak of Salmonella with that gene in the United States. Any patients who present with this infection should be considered for consultation with an infectious disease specialist for management of a complicated infection.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hagemen, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “We are very concerned about the possible severity of these illnesses. Extensively drug-resistant bacteria cases must be carefully monitored. We hope that now that this outbreak has been identified, no more people will get sick.”

If you purchased Rosabella Moringa Powder capsules with the numbers identified in the recall notice, stop using them immediately. You should throw them away in a secure garbage can. Since these products were purchased online, it may be difficult to return them.

If you did consume this dietary supplement recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection. If you do get sick, contact your doctor as soon as possible. You may be part of this Rosabella Moringa Powder Salmonella outbreak.