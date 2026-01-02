Iron Kettle Ginger Molasses Cookie Dough Recalled For Egg

by

Iron Kettle Ginger Molasses Cookie Dough is being recalled in Canada because it contains egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Iron Kettle Commissary.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The item is Iron Kettle Ginger Molasses Cookie Dough that is packaged in 1 kilogram containers. There is no UPC number for the product. All packages where egg is not declared on the label are included in the recall. This product also does not have a sell by or use by date. No pictures of the actual cookie dough were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this cookie dough and cannot consume egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.