Almark Eggs Secondary Recalls For Listeria Monocytogenes Listed

Since Almark Foods recalled their hard boiled eggs on December 20, 2019, there have been several secondary recalls issued for products made with those eggs. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to those eggs, although none of these recalled products have been associated with that outbreak. We are keeping the recalls here so you can refer to them if necessary.
The deadly outbreak has sickened 7 people in 5 states. One person who lived in Texas died and four people have been hospitalized. The illness onset dates in this outbreak range start on April 10, 2019. That’s pretty typical for a listeriosis outbreak, since investigators use the PulseNet system to find people sickened by the same bacterial strain.
These are all of the recalls of Almark Foods hard boiled eggs to date:
- The first recall was for Almark hard cooked and peeled eggs in pails within expiration dates. The company has suspended production of the eggs while an investigation is being conducted. Some of the brand names recalled in this initial recall include Nic’s, Rainbow Farms, and Sutherland’s Food Service.
- Almark expanded that recall on December 23, 2019 to include al hard boiled eggs that were manufactured at the firm’s Gainesville, Georgia facility. Some brand names of those eggs include Egglands Best, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Great Value, and Kroger.
- Bakkavor Foods recalled Trader Joe’s egg salad and potato salad on December 23, 2019. None of those products are linked to any illnesses.
- Dierbergs Markets recalled potato and egg salads and remoulade on December 24, 2019 because they were made with the recalled Almark hard cooked eggs.
- Reichel Foods recalled Pro2Snax in two varieties on December 26, 2019. These products were sold in retail outlets nationwide.
- Great American Deli recalled egg salads sandwiches on December 24, 2019 because they were made with recalled Almark Foods hard cooked eggs.
- Cece’s Veggie Fresh Ramen Salad with Chicken Broth was recalled on December 30, 2019 beaus the product was made with Almark Foods Eggs.
