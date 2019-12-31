Almark Eggs Secondary Recalls For Listeria Monocytogenes Listed

by

Since Almark Foods recalled their hard boiled eggs on December 20, 2019, there have been several secondary recalls issued for products made with those eggs. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to those eggs, although none of these recalled products have been associated with that outbreak. We are keeping the recalls here so you can refer to them if necessary.

The deadly outbreak has sickened 7 people in 5 states. One person who lived in Texas died and four people have been hospitalized. The illness onset dates in this outbreak range start on April 10, 2019. That’s pretty typical for a listeriosis outbreak, since investigators use the PulseNet system to find people sickened by the same bacterial strain.

These are all of the recalls of Almark Foods hard boiled eggs to date: