CDC Investigates Third Mystery E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak; May be Romaine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a third mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people in 5 states. The other two outbreaks, which were announced earlier this month, have sickened a total of 44 people. And the outbreak notices seem to suggest that the illnesses may be associated with romaine lettuce and/or restaurants.

In this new outbreak, the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 was found in a sample of recalled Tanimura & Antle single head romaine lettuce by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. But the government is insisting that isn’t enough to link the romaine to the outbreak. They are still investigating to see if more products may be contaminated with the pathogen.

Investigators are using the PulseNet national database system to find others who may be sickened by this particular strain of E. coli O157:H7. The bacteria are “fingerprinted” using whole genome sequencing (WGS) that gives investigators detailed information about the pathogen. In this investigation, WGS has shown that bacteria from ill persons is closely related genetically, which means that people in this outbreak are more likely to share a common source of infection.

The patient case count by state is: California (2), Illinois (4), Michigan (2), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (2), and Virginia (1). Five people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The patient age range is from 8 to 62 years, and illness onset dates range from September 2, 2020 to October 14, 2020.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented clients in E. coli O157:H7 lawsuits, said, “No product should be contaminated with enough pathogens to make someone seriously ill. The patients in this outbreak have suffered through no fault of their own.”

The symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection are distinct and severe. Most people suffer from severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody and watery diarrhea. Some patients may have a mild fever and also experience vomiting.

If you have eaten romaine lettuce and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this third mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.