Deadly Listeria Monocytogenes Deli Meat Outbreak Updated

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes deli meat outbreak has grown to include one more patient, according to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One death has sadly been reported from Florida. The last update about this outbreak was posted on October 23, 2020.

The patient case count by state is: Florida (1), Massachusetts (7), and New York (3). The newly diagnosed patient lives in New York. The patient age range is from 40 t0 89 years. And the illness onset dates range from August 6, 2020 to October 30, 2020.

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that deli meat is a likely source of this outback. No specific type of deli meat, any store, or a common supplier has been linked to these illnesses yet. Public health officials interviewed 10 ill patients about what they ate before they got sick. All reported eating Italian-style deli meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto. These meats were purchased as prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters at various locations.

Deli meats are a risk factor for Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Even when there are no ongoing outbreaks, anyone in a high risk group for serious complications from this infection should avoid eating deli meats unless the are reheated to 165°F before serving.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker said, “It’s a tragedy that so many people get sick and that people are sick and one patient has died just because they purchased deli meat. We hope this outbreak is solved soon so no one else gets sick.”

There are certain food safety rules everyone should follow when handling deli meats. Wash your hands after handling deli meats, and clean refrigerator shelves, utensils, and other surfaces that come into contact with these meats before they are heated. Don’t let juice from deli meats get onto other foods, utensils, and kitchen surfaces. And don’t keep opened packages and meat sliced at local deli counters in the fridge longer than 3 to 5 days.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women are at high risk for serious complications from this infection, even though their illness seems like the flu. If you have eaten deli meats and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Listeria monocytogenes deli meat outbreak.